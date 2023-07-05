Fire under investigation in Southern Colorado after a six-hour battle

CHERAW, CO — A fire is under investigation after multiple crews in southern Colorado responded to a blaze that burned for six hours after their arrival.

According to the La Junta Fire Department, multiple crews and departments responded to a structure fire west of the town of Cheraw around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Crews arrived to find a structure completely engulfed in flames, mutual aid was called and the Cheraw Volunteer Fire Department and Rocky Ford Fire Department's responded to the scene.

Due to the nature and location of the fire, multiple crews were needed with hand lines to continue to shuttle water to the scene.

Following a six-hour battle with crews leaving the scene around 7:30 a.m., the building was declared a total loss, the cause of this fire is under investigation.

It is unclear at this time if anyone or animals were injured as a result of this fire.

