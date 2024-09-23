Fire training exercises are happening at Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station on Monday and Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — It may be possible to see smoke near Cheyenne Mountain on Monday and Tuesday.
The military says fire exercises will be conducted at the Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station on both days.
The exercises are part of routine training and families may see more emergency vehicles around the station west of Highway 115.
The training will last from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. on both days and will happen again on October 4th.
