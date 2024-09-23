Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Fire training exercises are happening at Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station on Monday and Tuesday

Expect smoke in Monday and Tuesday near Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Base as crews conduct fire training exercises.
Cheyenne Mountain
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS — It may be possible to see smoke near Cheyenne Mountain on Monday and Tuesday.

The military says fire exercises will be conducted at the Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station on both days.

The exercises are part of routine training and families may see more emergency vehicles around the station west of Highway 115.

The training will last from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. on both days and will happen again on October 4th.
___



Honor Flight 19 Makes It To Washington DC

Honor Flight of Southern Colorado is a group that works to give veterans of Southern Colorado and all expenses paid trips to our nation's capital. News5 Brie Groves got a chance to tag along with Honor Flight 19 and tell the stories of the individuals who dedicated their lives to service.

Members of Honor Flight 19 pay respects decades in the making

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community