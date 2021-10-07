Fire that killed 3 year old in Pueblo ruled accidental by preliminary investigation

UNIVERSITY PARK — The Pueblo Fire Department has ruled a fire, that killed a 3 year old in the University Park neighborhood, an accident.

The family's two other children and father remain in critical condition.

The department received assistance in the investigation from state and district officials, the West Metro and Denver fire departments, and the Adams County Fire Department.

According to the Pueblo Fire Department, the fire began on the deck outside of the house, before spreading inside.

Captain Percival of the Pueblo Fire Department expressed his deepest sympathies for the family in a conversation with KOAA, and he also wanted to express how these "fires can be life changing for the firefighters involved, especially for those with young children at home."

Captain Percival further stressed the importance of being prepared in case of these emergencies. Families should "have a plan, and to practice that with your kids." He also said the "single most important thing to do" in preparation is to have "smoke detectors inside and outside of each bedroom, and to test them, make sure they're operational, and to make sure the batteries are good."

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App

Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter