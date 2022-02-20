Fire tender involved in wreck responding to grass fire

EL PASO COUNTY, Colorado — Colorado State Troopers are investigating a serious injury crash involving a fire tender from the Simla Fire Department and an SUV. The crash happened sometime around 2:00 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Harrisville Road and Ramah Highway south of the town of Calhan.

A man and a woman in the in SUV were injured. She was flown to the hospital in a medical helicopter, he was transported in an ambulance.

The fire tender was headed towards a grass fire in the area. News 5 has a crew at the scene and is expecting an update from El Paso County Sheriff's Deputies. We will bring you new information as it becomes available.

