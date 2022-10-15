Fire simulation allows first responders an opportunity to work together

PALMER LAKE — We live with the threat of a wildfire year round here in the Pike's Peak region and today first responders from various state, local, and federal agencies met up in El Paso county for a training exercise.

The location of the "Simulated" fire was the Palmer Lake area.

This incident management team was first established back in 2018 but then was sidelined during covid.

Their goal today was to get everyone involved back together, running scenarios and talking about how they would work together in all hazards and situations.

October is a high-fire danger month, but the group also responds to hazards like blizzards as well which is something Colorado is no stranger to.

