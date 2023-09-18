Small fire under control at construction site for USAFA Hotel and Convention Center

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Fire Department and US Air Force Academy crews are working clean up for a fire inside the USAFA Hotel and Convention Center currently under construction.

Details are limited on the incident at this time but CSFD confirms the small fire is out as of 6:40 a.m., about 15 minutes after the call went out for the fire.

The buildings under construction are located on the west side of Interstate 25 and North Gate Blvd near the US Air Force Academy.

Watch for traffic impacts if traveling to USAFA or along I-25 as there may be detours or people may slow down to see what's going on.

News5 will bring you more information on News5 Today and KOAA.com once it is available.

The Hotel and Convention Center has a slated opening date in 2024.

