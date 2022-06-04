Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Fire reported at Colorado Springs Police Department impound lot

Impound lot fire
KOAA
Smoke is visible from a fire inside the Colorado Springs Police Department impound lot
Impound lot fire
Posted at 7:28 PM, Jun 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-03 21:35:22-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Firefighters are on the scene of a car fire inside the Colorado Springs Police Department impound lot.

As of 7:30 p.m., the fire is under control, but lingering smoke may still be visible from the direction of downtown.

News5 is working to learn more information about the incident at 2725 E Las Vegas St south of downtown Colorado Springs.

CSFD says the fire is currently under investigation.

Please avoid the area to allow crews to conduct their work.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

NLP Promo

News Literacy Project tools to fight disinformation