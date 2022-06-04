Fire reported at Colorado Springs Police Department impound lot

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Firefighters are on the scene of a car fire inside the Colorado Springs Police Department impound lot.

As of 7:30 p.m., the fire is under control, but lingering smoke may still be visible from the direction of downtown.

News5 is working to learn more information about the incident at 2725 E Las Vegas St south of downtown Colorado Springs.

CSFD says the fire is currently under investigation.

Please avoid the area to allow crews to conduct their work.

