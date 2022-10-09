Fire Prevention Week gives you ways to plan your escape

COLORADO AND PUEBLO — Sunday marks the anniversary of Fire Prevention Week with this year's campaign “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.™”

The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control (DFPC) is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®)—to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week TM (FPW), which runs October 9-15, 2022.

This year’s FPW campaign hopes to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires.

“It’s important for everyone to plan and practice a home fire escape. Everyone needs to be prepared in advance so that they know what to do when the smoke alarm sounds. Given that every home is different, every home fire escape plan will also be different,” said Chris Brunette, DFPC Fire & Life Safety Section Chief. “Have a plan for everyone in the home. Children, older adults, and people with disabilities may need assistance to wake up and get out. Make sure that someone will help them!”

They shared the following key home fire escape planning tips:



Make sure your plan meets the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.

Smoke alarms should be installed inside every sleeping room, outside each separate sleeping area, and on every level of your home. Smoke alarms should be interconnected so when one sounds, they all sound.

Know at least two ways out of every room, if possible. Make sure all doors and windows open easily.

Have an outside meeting place a safe distance from your home where everyone should meet.

Practice your home fire drill at least twice a year with everyone in the household, including guests. Practice at least once during the day and at night.

Kids can learn more about ways to stay safe at sparky.org which features how to make a plan, coloring pages, games and more!!

For more information about Fire Prevention Week and fire prevention in general, visit fpw.org.

