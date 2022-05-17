Watch
Fire near Cave of the Winds shuts down Highway 24

Mayo Davison
Posted at 6:59 PM, May 16, 2022
MANITOU SPRINGS — A stretch of Westbound Highway 24 is shut down near the entrance to Cave of the Winds due to a grassfire on the side of the road.

The visitors center at Cave of the Winds is being evacuated as a precaution.

News 5 does not know how big the fire is but we're told that smoke is an issue.

This is a developing story.

