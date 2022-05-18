Volunteers continue aiding in fight against High Park Fire

TELLER COUNTY — The gymnasium inside of Cripple Creek High School boomed with cheers from community members after officials announced no structures have burned in the High Park Fire, which is 70% contained.

279 personnel remain on site, fighting the fire that has been burning since May 12. Many of the people on the front line of the flames include volunteers.

"For me it's more of helping protect my community, you know. I mean I have the knowledge and skills to help keep things from happening so why not put them to use," said Lee Walker, a Volunteer Firefighter with the Victor Fire Department. He was previously a firefight on the East coast and has been with the Victor Fire Department for about eight months.

Walker was one of many attending.a community meeting at Cripple Creek High School where the Teller County Sheriff's Office and other officials provided an update on the fire's status.

On May 16, County Officials asked the State and Governor to declare a statewide wildfire emergency, noting financial concerns.

"One of our biggest concerns for a fire is always the cost, cause they're not cheap," said Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell.

The Woodland Park School District is rallying employees together to help first responders at the High Park Fire. During the last two weeks of school, the district will be rotating closures for certain schools to allow faculty and staff to volunteer.

"Seeing our teachers in work clothes out there setting up the tents and distributing materials, they were really warmly welcomed," says Mathew Neal, the Superintendent for the Woodland Park School District.

The Sheriff wants people affected by the High Park Fire to have everbridge notifications turned on and to monitor social media for any updates regarding evacuation areas.

You can sign up for notifications here.

