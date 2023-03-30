Fire in Park and Teller Counties grows to 1,215 acres, fire 25 percent contained

PARK COUNTY, CO — Evacuations are in effect for Park and Teller counties in the area of County Road 403 and Alpine Meadow Lane for the 403 Fire, including Wilson Lakes and Forest Glenn Subdivisions due to a wildfire that's grown to 1,215 acres.

Saturday morning, Sheriff Mikesell with the Teller County Sheriff's Office provided updates on the state of the fire and the hard issues officials have had when it comes to getting accurate information about the fire.

Due to the high winds and spread-out nature of the 403 fire, they have not been able to get a great determination as to the size. Mikesell was happy to report the fire is now 25% contained.

Zero structures have been lost and the fire at this time is holding on to the Teller County and Park County line.

The United States Forest Service provided an updated size to the fire Friday afternoon, the 403 fire has now grown to 1200 acres. They did announce that resources are getting put into place to limit fire growth.

You can view the most recent updates from Teller County Commissioner, Teller County Sheriff's Office, and the US Forest Servicehere.

The United States Forest Service assumed management of the fire Friday morning. A dedicated Facebook page has been established by the agency to inform the public of updates on the fire. Or you can view the active Incident Information system updates here.

Our Alasyn Zimmerman has been seeking updates from local and state officials in Teller County. She has confirmed a total of 20 state firefighters, a battalion chief, one engine, two modular crews, and the Canon City helitech team (not flying due to high winds) have responded to assist crews already at the scene according to State Fire Prevention & Control.

"Everyone in this area is ordered to evacuate immediately," according to the Teller County Sheriff's Office. The fire started in Park County around 11 am Thursday and quickly spread through grasses and into forested areas.

Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell says they are working to protect at least $600 million worth of structures in the area of the fire. However, he says he does not have an exact number of homes impacted.

A briefing on the fire is expected after 9:00 am in Park County, according to a spokesperson for the Teller County Sheriff's Office. A deputy will be at the meeting who can assist anyone who needs to return home to pick up medications or animals.

Anyone who wants to drop off donations can do so for Park County at the Lake George Fire office or the Teller County Sheriff's Office in Divide. Representatives are asking for eye drops, cough drops, water, and sports drinks.

Sheriff Mikesell had a conversation with community members off-camera before speaking to the media. Mikesell announced there are no updates to the evacuated area and no further growth overnight. It was a very short update from the Sheriff.

Lt. Jennifer Plutt of the Park County Sheriff's Office provided a recap of where the fire was first reported, areas evacuated, and shelter information. There is no further information available on the cause and origin of the fire as that is under investigation.

Vidalia Vigil of the US Forest Service updated the size of the fire to 1,100 acres based on a multimission aircraft flyover last night. She announced there will be an effort to get air support on the fire today if wind conditions allow.

KOAA Borders of the 403 Fire and evacuation zones per Teller County Sheriff's Office.

Pre-evacuation orders are in place for the following subdivisions:



Las Brisas

La Montana Mesa

Valley Hi

Florissant Heights

If you live near or at one of these subdivisions be prepared to go at a moment's notice.

According to the Park County Sheriff's Office, a Red Flag Warning and Stage 1 Burn Ban are in effect until 7:00 pm Friday.

The Teller County Sheriff's Office has a Public Situational Awareness Map available to see the fire lines and evacuation areas.

The Teller County Commissioners signed a declaration of emergency going into effect at 12:00 a.m. Friday. It will make way for more resources to help fight the fire.

As of Thursday evening, the fire is 1,047 acres and not contained due to high winds. Officials say the forecast calls for 40 mph wind gusts well into the evening. Air support was unavailable on Thursday due to high winds.

The forecast for Friday calls for wind gusts around the 50 mph mark in Park and Teller counties. Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast.

Extreme fire danger Friday with wind gusts

Power and gas were cut off south of Highway 24 and West of Teller County Rd. 1 to the County Line. The Teller County Sheriff's Office says this will mostly impact the Wilson Lakes and Forest Glenn.

For those evacuating the area, there are 2 shelters established:



Park County emergency shelter is at the Lake George Community Center located at 39141 US 24, Lake George, CO 80827.

Woodland Park Community Church, 800 Valley View Dr., Woodland Park.

The American Red Cross has also set up an evacuation center at the Woodland Park Community Church.

If you have large animals and livestock to evacuate, please go to the Lake George Fairgrounds located at 37371 Highway 24 in Lake George, C 80827.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast.

