Fire in Park and Teller Counties grows to 1,047 acres, evacuations still active

PARK COUNTY, CO — Evacuations are in effect for a one-mile radius in Park County in the area of County Road 403 and Alpine Meadow Lane for the 403 Fire. Fire officials have also added an evacuation order for Wilson Lakes and Forest Glenn Subdivisions due to a wildfire.

"Everyone in this area is ordered to evacuate immediately," according to the Teller County Sheriff's Office.

Officials with Teller and Park Counties briefed the public Thursday evening as to the state of the 403 fire, you can view segments of that press conference below.

Sheriff Jason Mikesell speaks on 403 fire

Teller County Commissioners speak on 403 fire

Pre-evacuation orders are in place for the following subdivisions:

Las Brisas

La Montana Mesa

Valley Hi

Florissant Heights

If you live near or at one of these subdivisions be prepared to go at a moment's notice.

Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell says they are working to protect at least $600 millon worth of structures in the area of the fire. However, he says he does not have an exact number of homes impacted.

The Teller County Commissioners signed a declaration of emergency going into effect at 12:00 a.m. Friday. It will make way for more resources to help fight the fire.

At this time officials say the fire is 1,047 acres and not contained due to high winds. Officials say the forecast calls for 40 mph wind gusts well into the evening.

1,047 acres at this time. pic.twitter.com/EnpkFqwZR5 — Lieutenant Bunting, PIO (@TCSOPIO) March 31, 2023

Power and gas were cut off south of Highway 24 and West of Teller County Rd. 1 to the County Line. The Teller County Sheriff's Office says this will mostly impact the Wilson Lakes and Forest Glenn.

As of 4:30 p.m., the fire is now 70 acres in size. Air support is unable to take part due to severe winds. It started as a grass fire and is said to be threatening homes.

An alert was sent at 11:40 a.m. Thursday by the Park County CodeRed emergency notification system. Since the alert Park County has upgraded this to an immediate and full evacuation order.

News5 has a crew near the scene in Park County providing updates in our 5 and 6 pm newscasts and on our digital and social platforms.

Below is a map provided of the current locations of the fire. The highlighted purple area is the newly updated evacuation area. The new fire location is approximately 1/2 mile from the Teller County line.

For those evacuating the area, there are 2 shelters established:



Park County emergency shelter is at the Lake George Community Center located at 39141 US 24, Lake George, CO 80827.

Woodland Park Community Church, 800 Valley View Dr., Woodland Park.

The American Red Cross has also set up an evacuation center at the Woodland Park Community Church.

If you have large animals and livestock to evacuate, please go to the Lake George Fairgrounds located at 37371 Highway 24 in Lake George, C 80827.

There is no information at this time regarding the cause and the size of the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is learned.

Fire danger will be extreme today across the viewing area due to high winds, single-digit humidity, and grasses that have seen little to no rain or snow throughout March.

Red Flag Warnings are in effect today from 11 am through 8 pm. A combination of strong winds and relative humidity as low as 8% means if a grass fire were to start, it would spread quickly and become very hard to control.

Dangerous fire weather returns Friday to Colorado

