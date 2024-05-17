Fire in Fountain burns greenhouse, leaves one with minor injuries

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — The Fountain Fire Department responded to a structure fire Friday morning.

The fire was located off of Heckman Road.

The structure that caught on fire was an abandoned greenhouse which affected a second nearby greenhouse as well.

The source of the fire has not yet been determined and is under investigation.

One person was left with minor injuries from the incident.

KOAA News5 will provide updates as we receive them.

