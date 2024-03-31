Fire forces out family on Easter Sunday

A family in Colorado Springs was forced from their home by a fire Sunday that started in the attic.

Firefighters were dispatched to the house in the 1000 block of Wynkoop Drive in central Colorado Springs just after 1:00 p.m.

Flames were burning through the roof of the house when crews arrived.

They had the fire under control in about 10 minutes. Lieutenant Aaron McConnellogue with the CSFD told News 5 they needed to move quickly because of concern over high winds this afternoon.

"Had a little bit of concern with the wind and everything because of the high gusts, but since everything was still fairly contained," McConnellogue said. "We didn't have any concerns about exposures or that fire spreading to any of the other residents."

No injuries were reported and crews rescued two pets from the home. The house is considered uninhabitable. McConnellogue said the American Red Cross is helping the family.

