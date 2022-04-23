Watch
Evacuations lifted for Peyton wildfire

Posted at 6:47 PM, Apr 22, 2022
EL PASO COUNTY — Crews battled a wildfire in eastern El Paso County near the town of Peyton.

Peyton Hwy to Hwy 24, Bradshaw to Spencer Rd was under a Mandatory Evacuation Notice due to a fire in the area of Bradshaw Rd and Blue Lake Ln.

The evacuation has since been lifted, News 5 does not know what the cause of the fire was.

