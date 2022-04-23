Evacuations lifted for Peyton wildfire

EL PASO COUNTY — Crews battled a wildfire in eastern El Paso County near the town of Peyton.

Peyton Hwy to Hwy 24, Bradshaw to Spencer Rd was under a Mandatory Evacuation Notice due to a fire in the area of Bradshaw Rd and Blue Lake Ln.

The evacuation has since been lifted, News 5 does not know what the cause of the fire was.

Peyton Hwy to Hwy 24, Bradshaw to Spencer Rd is under a Mandatory Evacuation Notice due to a fire in the area of Bradshaw Rd and Blue Lake Ln. Evacuate the area immediately. Call 9-1-1 only if you are in immediate danger. pic.twitter.com/aalbsuo0RH — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) April 23, 2022

