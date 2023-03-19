Fire forces 8 from Colorado Springs apartments

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — A fire that started in the chimney of an apartment unit in Colorado Springs quickly spread Saturday evening forcing eight people and five pets from their homes.

It happened at around 7:30 p.m. at the Woodland Hills Apartments near the intersection of Woodmen Road and Union Boulevard.

Lt. Chris Weaver of the CSFD explained that crews were returning to their station from another emergency call when dispatchers alerted them of the fire. They were able to get to the scene in two minutes.

No injuries were reported from the fire response. However Lt. Weaver explained that one person was treated at the scene for an asthma attack.

"That was a unique story, somebody across the way was having an asthma attack and a bystander climbed up an outside window to help that gentleman on the outside balcony."

The fire is fully contained. The American Red Cross will provide temporary shelter for the 8 people displaced.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.