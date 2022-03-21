Fire destroys single-family home in Teller County

TELLER COUNTY — Sunday afternoon, a fire broke out at a home off Twin Rock Road and Druid Hills near Highway 24.

According to Florissant Fire & Rescue, the fire was contained to a single-family, multi-story home.

A family was inside at the time and everyone was able to get out.

Florissant Fire & Rescue says one person was taken to the hospital. However, their injuries are unknown.

The fire appears to be non-suspicious in nature and the house is a loss, according to a Teller County Sheriff's Office spokesperson.

Fire crews remain on-scene monitoring hot spots.

As new information becomes available, we'll be sure to pass it along to you.