Fire Department on scene of working fire at Colorado Springs Walmart

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department are on the scene of a working fire at the Walmart located at 707 S 8th St.

According to the department, Engine 3 is on the scene reporting a small fire in the store. As of 11:00am, the fire is out.

Employees and customers were evacuated from the store as fire crews worked the problem.

According to CSFD, fire investigators are now at the store to determine the cause of the fire.

This is the second fire in as many days at the store, which appear suspicious in nature, according to CSFD.

