Fire department mourns loss of firefighter

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — The Colorado Springs Fire Department announced Saturday that a veteran firefighter died unexpectedly while off-duty.

Bobby Keese was a Driver/Engineer who joined the CSFD in 1993. Keese was currently stationed at Station 22 on the north side of the city.

“I worked with Bobby over the years, and for those that did not know him, I can say he would rate the ’one of the nicest guy’ categories,” Fire Chief Randy Royal said in a news release.

“He was always willing to help others and served our citizens with excellence."

Royal praised Keese as an excellent driver who was known for sharing his knowledge and experience with others he mentored on the job.

"I would say almost every driver on the job has either directly or indirectly been impacted by his passion for the fire apparatus driving profession, and his input into our apparatus design and apparatus operations.”

Keese grew up in the fire service. His father was also a Driver/Engineer for CSFD who joined the department in 1969. The circumstances surrounding his passing are not yet fully known.

