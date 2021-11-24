Watch
Crews respond to fire at the Wind River Place Apartments

KOAA News 5
Wind River Place Apartment fire
Posted at 4:28 PM, Nov 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-24 19:11:18-05

COLORADO SPRINGS — News 5 has learned about a fire at the Wind River Place Apartments on North 19th Street.

News 5 has heard that there have been injuries.

Smoke was seen coming from the third floor of the complex.

Multiple fire trucks, police vehicles, and ambulances responded to the scene.

Fire crews are asking people to stay out of the area.

This is a developing story.
