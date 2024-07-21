Fire crews contain .1 acre fire southwest of Monument

EL PASO COUNTY — At around 12:50 p.m. on Sunday, July 21, a .1 acre, escaped campfire was found in El Paso County in the Pikes Peak Ranger District.

The fire was located about 5 miles southwest of Monument near Limbaugh Canyon.

The Limbaugh Fire has since been contained by fire crews.

No structures were destroyed as a result of this fire.

No injuries have been reported as a result of this fire.

