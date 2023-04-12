Fire burning on Pueblo's east side with 0% containment

PUEBLO, CO — A fire is burning on Pueblo's east side Wednesday afternoon according to the Pueblo Fire Department.

It is unclear where the exact location of this fire is but News5 has heard from viewers that it appears to be in the area of Highway 50 and Troy Avenue.

NEW PUEBLO FIRE BY HIGHWAY AND TROY: @PFDPIO fire crews are battling a second wildfire on the east side of the city. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/YxKPXCkOck — Carl Winder KOAA (@CWinderKOAA) April 12, 2023

The Pueblo fire department said two engines and two brush trucks are actively working a wind-driven fire with 0% containment.

News5 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this article as more information is learned.

____

