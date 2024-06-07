Fire burning in Lorson Ranch neighborhood Thursday evening

EL PASO COUNTY — Crews responded to a structure fire in El Paso County, on Thursday evening.

The fire which put up a plume of smoke caught the eye of viewers who sent images to our newsroom. Have an image our newsroom should see? Send it in to news@koaa.com

Jordan Dorn

Details on the fire are limited at this time according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office to be located in a Lorson Ranch neighborhood along Appletree Loop.

News5 has a crew on the way to the scene and is working to learn more.

