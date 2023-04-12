Watch Now
Fire burning along I-25 in Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon

Posted at 3:56 PM, Apr 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-12 18:23:19-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of a grass fire burning along I-25 Wednesday afternoon.

The fire has brought southbound traffic on I-25 down to one lane between MLK Bypass and Circle Drive as crews work on the shoulder to stop the spread of the flames.

News5 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as more information is learned.
