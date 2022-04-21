Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Fire breaks out near Rampart Reservoir area

Fire
Raquel Raclette/Unsplash
Fire
Posted at 8:11 PM, Apr 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-20 22:11:34-04

WOODLAND PARK — On Wednesday night a fire broke out in El Paso County near the Rampart Reservoir area.

The fire is located right off of Rampart Range Road, about four miles southeast of Woodland Park.

The fire is also about a mile away from some camping sites near Rampart Reservoir.

The fire is currently 1-2 acres. There are no evacuations at this time.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

NLP Promo

News Literacy Project tools to fight disinformation