Fire breaks out near Rampart Reservoir area

WOODLAND PARK — On Wednesday night a fire broke out in El Paso County near the Rampart Reservoir area.

The fire is located right off of Rampart Range Road, about four miles southeast of Woodland Park.

The fire is also about a mile away from some camping sites near Rampart Reservoir.

The fire is currently 1-2 acres. There are no evacuations at this time.

