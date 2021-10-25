Fire breaks out at the Goodwill Outlet on South Academy Boulevard

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded this morning to a fire at the Goodwill Outlet and Retail Support Center at 2855 South Academy Boulevard.

The original call for the fire came in at 5 A.M. The first responding company was only 2 blocks away, and they were able to see the smoke from the blaze before arriving on scene.

No injuries have been reported.

The fire impacted 12 of the trailers on site. These trailers were filled with furniture and clothing. There were a total of 26 trailers located at the Goodwill location.

CSFD sent multiple engines to the scene, and firefighters are working to extinguish the fire. They are expected to remain there for most of the morning and possibly into the afternoon as they investigate the cause of the fire.

At this time the cause of the fire is unknown.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App

Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter