Fire breaks out at Mountain Ridge Apartments, no injuries reported

COLORADO SPRINGS — Early Sunday morning at about 1:00 AM a fire broke out on the second floor of the Mountain Ridge Apartments near South Circle Dr. and US-24.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire quickly limiting the damage to one single apartment. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters say cause is still under investigation.

____

