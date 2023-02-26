Watch Now
Fire breaks out at Mountain Ridge Apartments, no injuries reported

Posted at 12:30 PM, Feb 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-26 14:34:23-05

COLORADO SPRINGS — Early Sunday morning at about 1:00 AM a fire broke out on the second floor of the Mountain Ridge Apartments near South Circle Dr. and US-24.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire quickly limiting the damage to one single apartment. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters say cause is still under investigation.

