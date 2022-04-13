Fire breaks out at motel in Manitou Springs

MANITOU SPRINGS — At 7 p.m. the Manitou Springs Fire Department responded to a structure fire at La Fun motel on the 100 Block of Manitou Avenue.

The fire was in an abandoned room and was able to be extinguished by fire crews with zero injuries.

The MSFD is in the cleanup process now, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

