Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Fire breaks out at motel in Manitou Springs

At 7 p.m. the Manitou Springs Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a motel at the 100 Block of Manitou Avenue.
Posted at 10:33 PM, Apr 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-13 00:33:00-04

MANITOU SPRINGS — At 7 p.m. the Manitou Springs Fire Department responded to a structure fire at La Fun motel on the 100 Block of Manitou Avenue.

The fire was in an abandoned room and was able to be extinguished by fire crews with zero injuries.

The MSFD is in the cleanup process now, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

NLP Promo

News Literacy Project tools to fight disinformation