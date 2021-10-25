Fire at the Goodwill Outlet on South Academy Boulevard fully contained

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded this morning to a fire at the Goodwill Outlet and Retail Support Center at 2855 South Academy Boulevard.

According to CSFD, the fire was fully contained just after noon, and no one was injured by the blaze.

The original call for the fire came in at 5 A.M. The first responding company was only 2 blocks away, and they were able to see the smoke from the blaze before arriving on scene.

What Colorado Springs Fire Department saw when they arrived to the Goodwill Outlet fire

The fire impacted 12 of the trailers on site. These trailers were filled with furniture and clothing. There were a total of 26 trailers located at the Goodwill location.

While firefighters were putting out the fire, Goodwill contacted a semi-truck driver, who arrived shortly after and moved some of the trailers away from the fire.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. Investigation teams with CSFD are working with investigators from Colorado Springs Police to determine the cause and if there was any foul play involved.

