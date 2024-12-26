Fire at the Broadmoor Hotel prompts response from Colorado Springs Fire

COLORADO SPRINGS — Crews with the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to the Broadmoor Hotel early Thursday morning to assist with a fire burning near the hotel's pool.
According to CSFD, the fire was located inside a closed outdoor pool cabana. The fire was quickly knocked down by Broadmoor Fire.
The department posted to social media about the fire around 3:00 a.m. Thursday.
There were no injuries as a result of the fire, the cause is under investigation.
