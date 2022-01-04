Fire at homeless camp forces evacuations in Pueblo

PUEBLO — Crews with the Pueblo Fire Department have contained a fire on the north side of the city, reportedly originating from a homeless camp.
According to the Pueblo Fire Department, businesses in the area of Fortino Blvd and Outlook Blvd were evacuated as a precaution.
All evacuation orders are lifted as crews have contained the 2-acre fire and check for hot spots. Please avoid the area to allow fire crews room to work.
News5's Carl Winder is on scene gathering more information.
FIRE EVACUATIONS: @PFDPIO says people in businesses around this fire have been evacuated. PFD says a possible homeless camp started this fire. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/j396ucXnxz— Carl Winder KOAA (@CWinderKOAA) January 4, 2022
The location is on the north side of the city behind a Lowe's Home Improvement in a brushy area.
_____
KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.
News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube