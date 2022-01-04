Watch
Fire at homeless camp forces evacuations in Pueblo

A fire at a homeless camp on Pueblo's northside has forced evacuations of some businesses.
Fire on Pueblo's northside
Posted at 2:15 PM, Jan 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-04 16:27:50-05

PUEBLO — Crews with the Pueblo Fire Department have contained a fire on the north side of the city, reportedly originating from a homeless camp.

According to the Pueblo Fire Department, businesses in the area of Fortino Blvd and Outlook Blvd were evacuated as a precaution.

All evacuation orders are lifted as crews have contained the 2-acre fire and check for hot spots. Please avoid the area to allow fire crews room to work.

News5's Carl Winder is on scene gathering more information.

The location is on the north side of the city behind a Lowe's Home Improvement in a brushy area.

_____

