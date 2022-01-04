Fire at homeless camp forces evacuations in Pueblo

PUEBLO — Crews with the Pueblo Fire Department have contained a fire on the north side of the city, reportedly originating from a homeless camp.

According to the Pueblo Fire Department, businesses in the area of Fortino Blvd and Outlook Blvd were evacuated as a precaution.

All evacuation orders are lifted as crews have contained the 2-acre fire and check for hot spots. Please avoid the area to allow fire crews room to work.

News5's Carl Winder is on scene gathering more information.

FIRE EVACUATIONS: @PFDPIO says people in businesses around this fire have been evacuated. PFD says a possible homeless camp started this fire. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/j396ucXnxz — Carl Winder KOAA (@CWinderKOAA) January 4, 2022

The location is on the north side of the city behind a Lowe's Home Improvement in a brushy area.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter