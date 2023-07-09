Fire at fourplex forces out families

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Two families were displaced by a fire at a fourplex in southeast Colorado Springs Saturday night. It started at around 5:40 p.m. at a property in the 300 block of Gahart Drive near South Academy Boulevard and Airport Road.

The fire began in a basement unit and then spread damaging a neighboring unit.

Lieutenant Joey Buttenwieser of the CSFD said heavy smoke billowing from the building when fire crews first arrived.

"Our fire units were able to show up quickly and put the fire out. And right now we're just kind of processing what that investigation post-fire looks like and how long we're going to be on-scene," Buttenwieser said.

An adult was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. Fire crews remained at the scene after the fire was out to monitor the building.

The American Red Cross is helping the families who were displaced. The cause of the fire is undetermined.

____

