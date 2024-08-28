Fire at Black Hills Energy substation leads to early dismissal of two Pueblo West schools

PUEBLO WEST — Two schools in Pueblo West were evacuated and dismissed early according to Pueblo School District 70.

According to the district, Liberty Point Elementary and Liberty Point International were both evacuated and dismissed around 11:00 a.m. Wednesday.

The district tells our newsroom while this was a non-emergency situation precautions were taken to remove the children from class.

An issue at a Black Hills Energy substation in the area caused the lights to go off at both school locations. I followed up with Black Hills Energy and a spokesperson told me that the fire was a result of the outages.

The fire which was reported just before 11:00 a.m. at the Pueblo West substation is now under control and Black Hills Energy crews are assessing damages and making the necessary repairs. There were no injuries as a result of the fire according to the utility company.

Parents were contacted by the district and asked to pick up their children and bring a photo I.D. to pick their children up. No bus routes would be running for either of the schools Wednesday afternoon.

