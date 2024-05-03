Watch Now
Fire activity along southbound I-25 causes delays on Friday morning near Fountain

Colorado Department of Transportation
Posted at 6:47 AM, May 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-03 08:47:23-04

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — What appears to be a small fire along southbound I-25 is causing delays.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, a southbound lane of I-25 was closed at Messa Ridge Parkway and US 85 near Fountain this morning.

At this time it is unclear how big the fire is or how it was caused. Based on Colorado Department of Transportation traffic cameras the activity was causing backups in the area.

This is a developing story. News5 has reached out to Colorado State Patrol and is awaiting a update.
