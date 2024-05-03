Fire activity along southbound I-25 causes delays on Friday morning near Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — What appears to be a small fire along southbound I-25 is causing delays.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, a southbound lane of I-25 was closed at Messa Ridge Parkway and US 85 near Fountain this morning.

#I25 southbound: Road closed due to fire activity between Exit 132 - Mesa Ridge Parkway and US 85. Fire activity expect delays. https://t.co/M3WZa0lrGA — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) May 3, 2024

At this time it is unclear how big the fire is or how it was caused. Based on Colorado Department of Transportation traffic cameras the activity was causing backups in the area.

This is a developing story. News5 has reached out to Colorado State Patrol and is awaiting a update.

