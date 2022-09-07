Finding ways to stay comfortable during heat wave and avoiding bill increases

COLORADO SPRINGS — With the big heat wave coming during the next few days, people are finding ways to cool down and stay comfortable. It also means those temperatures will likely impact your bill next month.

Whether it's cranking up the air conditioning when you’re inside or finding shade outside, people are doing whatever they can to beat the heat. Meanwhile, a lot of people still have to work through the brutally hot temperatures.

“It depends on the day. If it's 90 degrees outside, it'll be 20 degrees higher in here,” said Koushik Mondal.

Mondal is the owner of Mondal’s food truck. His truck doesn't have air conditioning, so hot burgers on the grill mean even hotter temperatures inside. On days like today, his truck is parked in the shade and the windows and doors are kept open for a slight breeze.

“You have to be positive. You can't say, “Oh, it's hot out, I quit.’ You can't do that,” said Mondal.

Despite the higher temperatures, many still have to work outside. Contractors and construction workers, post office workers and more have to get the job done. Meanwhile others are just trying to stay comfortable.

“We’re just trying to have some fun out here and not be so much in the heat. We’re getting some shade and enjoying the beautiful weather here in Colorado,” said Iriana Hinman who visited downtown Colorado Springs today.

Hinman said just bought a home in Colorado Springs.

“We keep it (the thermostat) at around 75 or 76 degrees, but when it's hotter maybe even 74. But it does save on your electricity bill. We've noticed even $10 or $20 sometimes” said Hinman.

Steve Berry, a spokesperson from Colorado Springs Utilities said, to avoid big increases on your next bill, keep your thermostat at around 78 degrees when you're at work, and when you're home, keep it around 75 degrees.

“That's kind of balance between comfort and you not paying a high utility bill the following month. It's really about being wise consumers as best you can and regulating that consumption,” said Berry.

Berry said there will likely be a slight increase in your utilities bill next month if you keep it cooler inside your home. That's also because rates are driven by consumption.

He also recommends to start prepping your home in advance for hotter or cooler weather stretches. Make sure your central air is maintained and your furnace is serviced. Have adequate insulation, and change your air filter. You can also use smart thermostats, and keep windows and shades closed during the day. Also, avoid using clothes dryers, dishwashers and ovens in the middle of hot days. It’s recommended to use them in the evening or early morning.

_____

