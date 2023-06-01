Financial director of local church arrested by El Paso County Sheriff's Office

EL PASO COUNTY, CO — The financial director of a local church has turned themselves in to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office following a fraud investigation Wednesday.

According to a press release from the sheriff's office, Sara Ann Mock-Butler, the financial director of the Pikes Peak Christian Church has been charged with 896 counts of financial-related crimes.

The sheriff's office says that a tip in October of 2022 led to a six-month investigation, where a detective allegedly found evidence of financial-related crimes carried out by Mock-Butler from March 2018 through July 2022.

The office says that Mock-Butler had stolen, defrauded, and forged documents resulting in a major loss of money for Pikes Peak Christian Church.

Below is a list of crimes Mock-Butler faces:



Theft-F3- 1 count (aggregated)

Cyber Crime-F3- 1 count (aggregated)

Money Laundering-F3- 296 counts

Identity Theft- F4- 527 counts

Forgery- F5- 61 counts

Tax Evasion- F5- 6 counts

Filing a False Tax Return- F5- 5 counts

Mock-Butler's bond was set at $10,000 which she has since posted.

Her first court appearance is scheduled for June 8th. News5 reached out to the church for comment on the situation but has not heard back.

