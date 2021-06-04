Watch
Final weekend of skiing at Arapahoe Basin

Arapahoe Basin
A Basin Skiing June 3rd, 2021
Posted at 5:46 AM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 08:22:58-04

Colorado's ski season will be coming to a close this weekend as Arapahoe Basin shuts the lifts down Sunday, June 6th.

Top to bottom skiing will only be available on two lifts: the Black Mountain Express and Lenawee lifts with one terrain park open.

A Basin Skiing June 3rd, 2021

No beginner terrain will be available this weekend, only experienced skiers and riders should hit the slushy slopes.

$29 lift tickets are available for Sunday afternoon, valid 2-4 PM. ALL lift tickets must be pre-purchased online; they will not be sold on-site.

A Basin Skiing June 3rd, 2021

Live bands will be playing from 1 to 4 pm on both Saturday and Sunday.

Summer operations at A-Basin begin June 25th.

