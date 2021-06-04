Final weekend of skiing at Arapahoe Basin

Colorado's ski season will be coming to a close this weekend as Arapahoe Basin shuts the lifts down Sunday, June 6th.
Top to bottom skiing will only be available on two lifts: the Black Mountain Express and Lenawee lifts with one terrain park open.
No beginner terrain will be available this weekend, only experienced skiers and riders should hit the slushy slopes.
$29 lift tickets are available for Sunday afternoon, valid 2-4 PM. ALL lift tickets must be pre-purchased online; they will not be sold on-site.
Live bands will be playing from 1 to 4 pm on both Saturday and Sunday.
Summer operations at A-Basin begin June 25th.