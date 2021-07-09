Final preparations underway for 116th El Paso County Fair

EL PASO COUNTY — Final preparations are underway in Calhan for the 116th year of the El Paso County Fair.

After COVID limited things last year, the fair is going to be bigger than ever, with a revamped carnival and new events.

The fairgrounds have recently seen improvements to facilities, including major work to improve ADA accessibility.

Fair supervisors said the areas that needed improvement had become a serious area of concern.

"Our facilities and ADA department really saw the need and the importance of ADA out here. Our facilities, again, 116 years. We've put a lot of work into it, but maybe that wasn't an area we were touching, and so with that support, we saw that need again," supervisor, Dayna Buffington said.

The fair gets underway Saturday and runs through next Saturday, the 17th.