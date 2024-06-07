Fillmore Street and Cascade Avenue are closed due to a traffic crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department(CSPD) is responding to a crash on Fillmore Street and Cascade Avenue.

Eastbound Fillmore Street and Southbound Cascade Avenue are closed due to the incident.

CSPD is asking those to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

KOAA News5 has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as we receive them.

