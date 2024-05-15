Fighting Food Insecurity - Schools Feeding Kids Over The Summer

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — School districts across southern Colorado are offering free summer meals for kids and teens who are younger than 18 years old. Widefield School District 3 tells me their program starts May 28th, 2024, and goes through August 2nd, 2024. They say this is a city-wide effort with most of the schools in the area participating. Harrison School District 2 tells me they also have meal sites this summer. Sean Prevatt says his school district also partners with Pikes Peak United Way and Care and Share at the Family Success Center.

Sam Briggs at District 3 says these programs provide food, but they also give kids an emotional and social boost. “I think this program gives students a chance to keep in touch with their friends and the staff during the summer months so that we can maintain those healthy relationships. We do ask that you stay at the site and enjoy your meal with your friends and your family and will be doing that throughout the summer Monday through Friday excluding the holidays.”

School staff and volunteers plan to offer those free meals to anyone in the community under the age of 18. Briggs says kids don't actually have to be enrolled in the district to eat there for free. “Each meal is designed with students health and mind and so they will be getting the nutrients that they need. We also know that families have busy schedules and that consistency is key and so we provide these reliable nutritious meals so that no students go hungry.”

Anyone looking for food can also call the state-wide toll-free food access hotline at 855-855-4626.

Email Reporter Jake Walker at jake.walker@koaa.com. Follow @JakeOnAiron Instagram and Jake Walker Media on Facebook.

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.