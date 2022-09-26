Fight at Cannon Game investigated

PUEBLO, Colorado — Pueblo School District 60 Superintendent Charlotte Macaluso announced Sunday that administrators are conducting a thorough investigation into a fight that broke out on the sidelines of Friday's Cannon Game between players and staff from South High School and East High School.

In a statement posted to the district's Facebook page, Macaluso said the district, "will move forward with disciplinary action of staff and students involved," if appropriate.

"Although it is a rivalry, at no time should sportsmanship or respect be put aside in the heat of the moment," Macaluso wrote.

An official statement from Colorado High School Activities Association states that CHSAA staff will work with both schools, the district and game officials, "to address this regrettable situation."

"Unsportsmanlike behavior, including fighting and taunting, has absolutely no place in high school athletics and those behaviors will be addressed with immediate and stern consequences," the statement reads.

The statement continues by saying adult stakeholders in high school sports have a crucial responsibility to hold themselves and student-athletes to the highest of standards.

A MESSAGE FROM SUPERINTENDENT CHARLOTTE MACALUSO

Dear D60 Community and Supporters

In District 60, we have always taken pride in the healthy and enriching competition that has defined our athletes, coaches and spectator supporters.

Unfortunately, that standard was not met during Friday's Cannon Game.

The actions that unfolded shortly before halftime were undeniably regrettable, and we are sorry this happened during what has traditionally been a spirited but respectful matchup. The Cannon Game is a special inner-district rivalry our community has enjoyed for nearly half of a century now. Although it is a rivalry, at no time should sportsmanship or respect be put aside in the heat of the moment.

D60 is conducting a thorough investigation of this matter and if appropriate, we will move forward with disciplinary action of staff and students involved.

We must keep in mind that our athletes are still maturing teenagers, and our focus remains on supporting them and our teams. It is only through continued mutual trust and respect that rivalry games will be able to continue.

The support and encouragement the community continually offers our athletic and extracurricular programs has always been extraordinary, and we are hopeful that this isolated and rare incident will do nothing to tarnish that partnership.

Our children deserve and need your continued support.

THE OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM CHSAA

“The CHSAA office was notified Friday evening of the physical altercation that occurred between Pueblo East and Pueblo South resulting in the game being terminated. The CHSAA staff continues to evaluate the information available and is working with both schools, the school district and the game officials to address this regrettable situation. Unsportsmanlike behavior, including fighting and taunting, has absolutely no place in high school athletics and those behaviors will be addressed with immediate and stern consequences. As adult stakeholders in high school sport, we all have a crucial responsibility to hold ourselves and our student-athletes to the highest of standards.” – Colorado High School Activities Association.

_____

