Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Fifth graders across the Pikes Peak Region compete in the Battle of the Books

The organization says this competition is meant to foster a love for reading and an appreciation for different genres.
Posted at 4:52 PM, Apr 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-27 18:52:06-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Fifth graders competed in the Pikes Peak Annual Battle of the Books competition Thursday morning.

76 schools had teams of 5 students who collectively read 40 books.

Students then competed in 3 rounds of competition where they were asked questions about the books they read. This year, they had over 600 students participate. It was more than a competition for some students and a way to have fun while learning.

"A lot of the books I really enjoyed and had a really good meaning. And, also because, so that, it can help me with my reading," said Olivia Frei a student participating in the competition.

Each team bore a different colored shirt with a hand-drawn design submitted by a student for the competition.

"If one kid reads one more book than they otherwise would have read, we consider we've been a success," says Jane Broeckelman, Battle of the Books executive committee member.

The organization says this competition is meant to foster a love for reading and an appreciation for different genres.
____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

2023 Runoff Promo Module 480x360

Election Watch

The Runoff: Colorado Springs Mayoral Debate