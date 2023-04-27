Fifth graders across the Pikes Peak Region compete in the Battle of the Books

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Fifth graders competed in the Pikes Peak Annual Battle of the Books competition Thursday morning.

76 schools had teams of 5 students who collectively read 40 books.

Students then competed in 3 rounds of competition where they were asked questions about the books they read. This year, they had over 600 students participate. It was more than a competition for some students and a way to have fun while learning.

"A lot of the books I really enjoyed and had a really good meaning. And, also because, so that, it can help me with my reading," said Olivia Frei a student participating in the competition.

Each team bore a different colored shirt with a hand-drawn design submitted by a student for the competition.

"If one kid reads one more book than they otherwise would have read, we consider we've been a success," says Jane Broeckelman, Battle of the Books executive committee member.

The organization says this competition is meant to foster a love for reading and an appreciation for different genres.

