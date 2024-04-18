Fifth grade students participate in Pikes Peak Battle of the Books Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The 38th Annual Pikes Peak Battle of the Books happened Thursday at Colorado College. Nearly 700 fifth-grade students from across 78 schools in southern Colorado participated.

Students are given 40 books to read at the beginning of the school year and are then split into teams of five. They were quizzed on the books on Thursday.

Organizers say it may seem like a lot to read, but the students really enjoy the competition.

"The 5th graders are so jazzed," said Marni Zavel-Beachler with Pikes Peak Battle of the Books. "When they first start reading, there is definitely a slow start, cause it's a lot of books. But, it helps those students read other genres and find something that may not know they liked."

The books that were handed out cover a wide variety of genres from fantasy to nonfiction.

Below is a list of the first, second, and third-place teams:

1st Place



Gold Camp 2

2nd Place

Steele 1

Legacy Peak 2

3rd Place

Foothills 1

Skyway 1

Meridian Ranch 2

Chinook Trail 1

