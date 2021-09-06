Fiesta Day traditions at the Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO — Every year, Hispanic communities from all across Colorado attend Fiesta Day at the Colorado State Fair.

The tradition since 1965 celebrates the Latino and Hispanic culture.

Through education, music, and celebration, Ray and Mary Lou Martinez help spread the culture among st Southern Colorado.

The two are the head of Fiesta Day.

"My wife and I have done it for 50 some years. We can teach these young people to be proud of their heritage," said Ray Martinez.

The day kicked off with the parade where thousands of people came to watch their favorite float and performance go by.

The fun didn't stop there.

Across the grounds, live music, the fiesta Queens and Court trophy, and mariachi all took place.

"We go to school and learn all about the Washington's but not literature about the South West because it isn't taught in schools. So, that's what we teach all the kids to make them proud of where they come from," said Martinez.

It's the Martinez's mission to spread their culture to the youth in our community.

