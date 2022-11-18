Festival of Lights to take place in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Festival of Lights Parade returns to downtown Colorado Springs on Dec. 3.

This year's theme is "Be Original. Be Traditional. Be Festive."

The parade will take place on Tejon Street, starting at St. Vrain Street and continuing to Vermijo Street.

Organizers are anticipating over 40,000 people to attend the parade, so parking may be a challenge.

If street parking isn't available, organizers encourage parade-goers to use parking garages:

Plaza of the Rockies building on Colorado Ave. between Nevada and Tejon

Garage on Nevada and Colorado

Bus Barn on Nevada and Kiowa

Under the Antlers Hotel on Cascade – enter off W. Pikes Peak or Colorado Ave.

Parking Garage on Cascade and Bijou with a special rate of $5 after 3 p.m.

Read more about the parade here.

____

