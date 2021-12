Festival of Lights route & closures

COLORADO SPRINGS — The 38th annual Festival of Lights Parade will take place Saturday, Dec. 4 starting at 5:50 p.m. on Tejon Stree.

The popular event is free and open to the public, but there will be several road closures downtown that will last for several hours. The City of Colorado Springs provided a list of those road closures below:

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to find parking. Organizers say that on average about 60,000 people attend the parade.

On-street metered parking will be available on all open roads. Parking in all three city garages will be available for $1 per hour. Handicapped parking is located on both Bijou Street and Kiowa Street between Nevada and Cascade avenues.

2-8:30 p.m.

Pikes Peak Avenue between Cascade and Nevada avenues

3-8 p.m.

Tejon Street between Cache la Poudre and Boulder streets

Dale Street between Cascade and Nevada avenues

Monument Street between Cascade and Nevada avenues

Willamette Street between Cascade and Nevada avenues

St. Vrain Street between Cascade and Nevada avenues

4:30-8:30 p.m.

Bijou Street between Cascade Avenue and Tejon Street

Tejon Street between Boulder and Cimarron streets

Boulder Street between Cascade and Nevada avenues

Platte Avenue between Cascade and Nevada avenues

Bijou Street between Cascade and Nevada avenues

Kiowa Street between Cascade and Nevada avenues

Pikes Peak Avenue between Cascade and Nevada avenues

Colorado Avenue between Cascade and Nevada avenues

Vermijo Avenue between Cascade and Nevada avenues

Costilla Street between Cascade and Nevada avenues

The Festival of Lights Parade is a nonprofit organization, established to ensure that the citizens of the Pikes Peak Region are able to enjoy this tradition each December.

