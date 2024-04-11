Fentanyl Town Hall Thursday In Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The fentanyl problem in our community - and our schools - has prompted local leaders to host a town hall meeting. The meeting will give people information about the dangers of the drug, signs of overdose, and available resources.

Dr. Jessica Wise with District 11 says it's a big problem. “With generations, these things spread faster than we can keep our hands on them so what we are trying to do is make sure everybody understands the risks- everybody makes decisions, but do you understand the risks in front of you when you make those decisions and how they can drastically affect your life and what we can do to prevent those who aren’t even taking risks, they just don’t know what they’re getting into.”

Last year, our area drug enforcement administration worked with several state and local agencies to seize more than 3.4 million fentanyl pills in the Rocky Mountain region and 2.61 million fentanyl pills in our state alone. Allen says he hopes to raise awareness and to get people to start talking about the issue.

District Attorney Michael Allen is hosting the town hall on Thursday, 4/11/24 at 6:00 p.m. at Coronado High School. Community members

can attend in person, or online.

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.