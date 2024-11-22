Female students part of STEM club at Discovery Canyon unveil new creation

COLORADO SPRINGS — Female students who started a STEM Club for women at Discovery Canyon Campus (DCC) in Colorado Springs unveiled their new creation Thursday.

It's a swing that can charge a cell phone.

The women started the Women In Stem Engineering (WISE) Club in 2022. They say they were interested in science and technology, but felt under represented in their classes.

Club members say this project not only shows that women can excel in STEM programs, it also demonstrates the value women bring to STEM careers and programs.

"Having a program like WISE, especially at the base foundational levels which tend to be high school, we can get rid of that stigma and instead build up our women so that when they go into the engineering field, they already have that secure confidence in an environment they grew up in," said Brynn Macros, a senior and founding member of WISE.

The swing will stay at DCC for classmates to use. Several club members say they will be pursuing careers in STEM, including anything from mechanical engineering to being test pilots for the military.

___





City of Colorado Springs Shares Updates on William Palmer Statue Intersection Making a left turn. At the intersection around the William Palmer Statue in Colorado Springs, it's anything but straightforward. The city recently shared updates on what could be in store for the future, but we will have to wait and see. City shares update on potential changes to Nevada Ave and Platte Ave intersection

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.