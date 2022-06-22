COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs and Pueblo Police are asking everyone to avoid the areas around Top Dollar Pawn locations in both cities due to a large law enforcement presence as an investigation is underway into an alleged multi-million dollar criminal organization.

According to CSPD, the investigation also involves the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the US Marshals Service.

There is reportedly no threat to the public.

The 4th Judicial District will hold a media event at 3:30pm to release some details about the investigation. News5 will bring you more information as soon as it is available.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.