Federal funds flowing into Pueblo County will go towards keeping people in their homes

PUEBLO, Colo — Pueblo County is receiving federal funding to help alleviate issues for people who are struggling to stay in their homes.

The county will be receiving one hundred thousand dollars which will be allocated to people struggling to pay their rent or mortgage.

The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan.

Those eligible to receive the funding will be determined by the Pueblo District Court, or by the Pueblo Financial Empowerment Center.

Last year, the Rescue funds helped 74 people pay for their housing costs.

